Wildlife concerns delay decision on a new cell phone tower in New Paltz

The board is trying to determine whether the environmental impacts — including noise, light, wildlife and more amorphous categories like community character — can be deemed significant, which would trigger a more extensive environmental assessment. Guidance from the state sets the bar quite high for these impacts. One question that remains up in the air is the fate of the endangered Indiana bat . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.