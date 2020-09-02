SUNY Chancellor Malatras announces new grant and internship program

New SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras toured SUNY New Paltz last week, accompanied by Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and SUNY New Paltz president Donald P. Christian. He announcing the new SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program, designed to accelerate the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) through new innovation and technologies at SUNY colleges and universities statewide.

Malatras and Christian reviewed the campus reopening plan previously approved by SUNY before meeting with students to discuss their goals for the upcoming semester and the importance of Covid safety protocols. The visit came as the campus community prepared to begin classes. on Monday.

“SUNY New Paltz leaders have done tremendous work designing an evidence-based plan for safely reopening,” said Malatras. “Their plan — like every college reopening plan this fall — can only succeed if the entire campus community is committed to keeping themselves and those around them safe. I am also proud to announce the launching of our statewide SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship program during my visit to New Paltz, where students and faculty were among New York’s leaders in manufacturing PPE at the height of the pandemic.”

SUNY is providing $100,000 in initial seed money to launch the SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program, with the goal of raising more money to assist faculty and students working with innovative technology to produce PPE. Grants will be available to faculty to develop new technologies to improve design and production of PPE. Proposals must also have a student internship/research component so that students are afforded access to new academic opportunities. SUNY New Paltz was an early leader in manufacturing face shields. Using 3D printers and with the help of funds from the state of New York’s NYSUNY 2020 grant program, students and faculty at the Hudson Valley Additive Manufacturing Center on campus have partnered with community organizations to produce more than 32,700 face shields to date. Those same 3D designs were shared with other SUNY colleges doing similar work.