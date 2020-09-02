“Marlene Wiedenbaum and James Cramer — New Work” debuts at the Mark Gruber Gallery in New Paltz

The Mark Gruber Gallery in the New Paltz Plaza presents its first exhibit change since the start of the pandemic. “Marlene Wiedenbaum and James Cramer — New Work” debuts on Saturday, September 5 and runs through October 17. In lieu of an artists’ opening reception, the show is free and open to the public during the gallery’s new normal business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required and sanitizer is supplied.

For information, contact Gruber at 255-1241 or visit markgrubergallery.com.