Pollinator Pavilion opens at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site has opened what it calls the Pollinator Pavilion, a new outdoor architectural sculpture designed by artists Mark Dion and Dana Sherwood. Combining site-specific installations with their fascination with the natural world, the artists seek to create a radical decontextualization in which individuals can see themselves as part of nature and understand their own capacity to foster an environment of ecological balance. They say they seek to connect with Thomas Cole’s environmental advocacy and architectural practice in a moment when colonies of bees are collapsing and habitats are under threat/

The Pollinator Pavilion is a 21-foot-high, painted wood, architectural confection designed as much for hummingbirds, butterflies, bees and other pollinators, as for people.

Information is available at www.thomascole.org/pollinatorpavilion. The Thomas Cole National Historic Site is located at 218 Spring Street in Catskill.