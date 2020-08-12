First Friday celebrates shopping local in Saugerties

First Friday in Saugerties on August 7 was well attended. Sunset series music was enjoyed at the Esopus Creek, Roadhouse performed at the food court in the Reis parking lot and Mateo and Dugan entertained diners in a tent behind The Dutch Ale House. All the shops and eateries were busy with patrons (mostly adhering to socially distant protocols).

With the efforts of Bob Siracusano, Dallas Gilpin, Brad Hoffstatter and others, Saugerties wants to reboot and let everyone know that they are open for business.

Advertisement

First Friday organizers ask that residents continue to support the local professionals, contractors, first responders, shops, eateries, musicians, artists and farmers’ markets.