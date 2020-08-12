Community joins forces to combat hate speech in Gardiner

Move Forward NY cosponsored a March in Solidarity for Black Lives in the Town of Gardiner on August 3 to express concern over recent incidents of hate speech in the community. Approximately 200 people attended “We felt it was important to support the Black Lives Matter movement with an event for the entire family,” Debra Clinton of MFNY said, “especially after signs posted by white nationalist groups were spotted in Majestic Park and in neighboring Ulster County towns.”

Participants gathered at the Gardiner Town Hall and proceeded to the pavilion in Majestic Park, where local activist Rashida Tyler, state board member of Citizen Action Hudson Valley and Founder, The Real Kingston Tenants Union, addressed the group. Other speakers included local high school teacher Albert Cook, who discussed the importance of this critical movement.

Gardiner Democratic Committee chairman Tom Kruglinski said, “We believe strongly that our town should be a welcoming place to all people and co-sponsoring this awareness-raising event is an important thing to do.”

Cosponsors included the Gardiner Democratic Committee, Ulster Activists (U-Act), New Paltz Women in Black, the Plattekill Democratic Committee, the Town of Shawangunk Democratic Committee and Majestic’s Hardware in Gardiner.

Move Forward New York is a citizen-action group committed to promoting social and economic justice, preserving civil rights and ensuring environmental conservation by encouraging participation in the political process on all levels through education, collaboration and activism.