Mural dedication in Saugerties on August 7

A dedication and celebration of “Tranquility Trail,” the new mural created by Angela Gaffney-Smith Smith and other local artists at Esopus Beach Park in Saugerties, will take place on Friday August 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature live music, mask painting, games and more. Bring a picnic and join in, a Shout Out Saugerties announcement states.

Advertisement

The mural is an initiative of Shout Out Saugerties, in cooperation with Smith’s Hardware. For more information about this and other summer events sponsored by Shout Out Saugerties, visit https://www.shoutoutsaugerties.org/