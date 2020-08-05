Kingston shooting this morning followed dispute; no one injured

The Kingston Police Department is investigating the reports of shots being fired in the area of Henry Street at Pine Street.

Today, August 5, around 9:25 a.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of a shot being fired in the area of the intersection of Henry and Pine streets. An investigation into the incident indicates that this was not a random incident, but a dispute between multiple individuals that escalated into a shot being fired during the confrontation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Kingston Police Department was assisted by the members of the New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. A collaboration between those departments to address the rise in shootings in the city this summer was recently announced. More info here.

The investigation is continuing.

The Kingston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on our Tipline at 845-331-4499.

The shooting was the 11th in the city since June 26.