Shots fired at Kingston residence; none injured

The Kingston Police Department is investigating the reports of shots being fired at a residence at 34 East St. James Street.
Last night at around 11:50 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at a single-family residence at 34 East St. James Street. Shots struck a car parked in the driveway and the residence, which was occupied by several residents at the time.
There were no reports of any injuries to any of the residents.
34 East St. James Street had been previously been shot at on February 14. There were no reports of any injuries during that incident either.
The shooting is the 10th in the city since June 26. Last month, Police Chief Edgio Tinti called the increase in shootings “unprecedented” and asked for members of the community to come forward with information that could help solve the crimes, something that he said has not been forthcoming. On July 22, the city’s police union released a statement the accused the mayor and police chief of downplaying the violence and said the rank and file have “no trust” in their leadership.
Blue icons indicate shootings that did strike a person; purple resulted in injuries, red in death.
The Kingston Police Department is investigating the Aug. 2 shooting and is asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on the Tipline at 845-331-4499.