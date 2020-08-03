Shots fired at Kingston residence; none injured

The Kingston Police Department is investigating the reports of shots being fired at a residence at 34 East St. James Street.

Last night at around 11:50 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at a single-family residence at 34 East St. James Street. Shots struck a car parked in the driveway and the residence, which was occupied by several residents at the time.

There were no reports of any injuries to any of the residents.

