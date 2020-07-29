Saugerties artist unveils new Main Street mural

Multi-media artist Kelli Bickman has created a new mural on the side of the Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street in Saugerties to replace the one that was damaged during a windstorm. The mural installed on July 21 is completely different from the original. The village name, Saugerties, is painted in large type across the top. Inside, a starry sky stretches over a yellow leaf above a blue sky with the words “Strong Together” at the bottom.

Bickman said she enjoyed working with students, who did much of the finishing work on the mural. The actual painting was done on six wooden panels in Bickman’s studio inside the Odd Fellows Hall. Workers from the village and the town performed the final installation of the panels on the side of the building using a 62-foot boom lift.

Mayor William Murphy said the daily work started at about 7 a.m. and was completed by 9 a.m. to minimize the disruption to traffic along the street. “Kelli came to me a few months ago and asked if the village wanted a replacement for the mural that was damaged,” Murphy said.

The theme, “Stronger Together,” was Murphy’s suggestion, Bickman said.

Bickman’s other murals on Saugerties walls include the complete restoration of the mural on the side of the Reis Insurance Group’s building and a mural on the wall of the M&T Bank on Main Street, which was painted by Bickman and youngsters from the Saugerties Boys & Girls Club.