Mohonk Preserve offers free month pass to Ulster residents

Mohonk Preserve is offering a one-month pass during the Healthy Ulster Pass program from July 30 through August 2. Visitors with proof of Ulster County residency may obtain passes at the new Testimonial Gateway trailhead on Route 299 in New Paltz, or at the Spring Farm trailhead off Mohonk Road in High Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passes are limited and available while supplies last. To check on availability, visit www.mohonkpreserve.org/alerts.html.

One individual per household must pick up passes in person (maximum of four passes per household). Children twelve and under are always free with an accompanying adult passholder, and do not need separate passes. All visitors must adhere to Mohonk Preserve’s Covid 19 visitation guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing. Healthy Ulster passholders must obtain a wristband from one of our trailheads for each visit.

This is the tenth year of the Ulster Pass program. The Preserve has distributed over 33,000 free one-month passes to Ulster County residents. For membership information, visit www.mohonkpreserve.org/join.