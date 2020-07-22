Shots fired into occupied Kingston apartment; no one hit

The Kingston Police Department is investigating reports of shots being fired at a residence at 373 Washington Avenue.

Last night at around 11:15 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at a multi-family residence at 373 Washington Avenue. An unknown person or persons shot two times into the front apartment that was occupied by four residents, including two children.

There were no reports of any injuries to any of the residents.

The shooting is the ninth in the city since June 26. Kingston Police Chief Egidio Tinti has called the rash of shootings “unprecedented” and is seeking information from the community.

Blue icons indicate shootings that did strike a person; purple resulted in injuries, red in death.

The Kingston Police Department is investigating this shooting of the occupied residence and is asking the public’s assistance in helping identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on the Tipline at 845-331-4499.