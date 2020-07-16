Saugerties Artists’ virtual studio tour reinvented

The challenges presented by the coronavirus inspired organizers to reinvent this year’s Saugerties Artists’ Studio Tour. They have taken advantage of technology by using photography, videography and the internet to create a virtual tour. Starting July 15, videos filmed and compiled by videographer Michael Nelson will feature visits to the studios of 22 painters, sculptors, ceramic artists, photographers, print makers, collagists, digital and mixed-media artists who want to tell their story and show their work. A feature-length video that weaves it altogether will be available August 5 on Facebook and the tour’s homepage. Starting on July 15 through August 5, one video a day will be released at www.saugertiesarttour.org and on Facebook @saugertiesartour.

Participating artists in the 2020 virtual tour are: Fay Wood, sculpture; Michael Ciccone, metal and stone sculpture; Tad Richards, drawing; Alex Kveton, steel sculpture; Ana Bergen, photography; Kristin Barton, painting; Tara Bach, painting; Kay Kenny, photography; Yvette Lewis, painting and print making; Ruth Edwy, painting; Iain Machell, drawing; Barbara Bravo, pottery and collage; Lorrie and Michael Wardell, pottery; Ulf Loven, painting; Brian Lynch, painting and print making; Meredith Morabito, clay sculpture; Marjorie Magid, painting; Barbara Tepper Levy, jewelry and collage; Michael Nelson, photography; David Brown, steel sculpture; Bill Reinhart, painting; and, Jennifer Hicks, painting.