Letter: Masks key to safer schools

I have two elementary school-age kids in the Kingston school district. There are families who, for various reasons, do not practice social distancing or regularly wear masks. Masks and social distancing are the two most important things we can do to stop the spread of Covid 19. They must be mandatory, even if they go against what some students are used to or, as with some families, what resources they have available.

Should there be a return to in-person classes, the school district must provide masks for those who do not have them, educate students about the importance of masks before they start arriving at school and make sure that all children, faculty and staff use them properly. Anything less will be irresponsible.

Malia Cordel

Kingston