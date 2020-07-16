Pony visits New Paltz nursing home

Since March 11 until last week, all nursing homes in New York State have been closed to visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nursing homes, like New Paltz Center on Jansen Road in New Paltz, have been making tablets, email and phones accessible for their residents to be connected to their loved through Skype, FaceTime and Zoom.

Horse therapy visits have also happened through a window of the residents’ room or the lobby window. Frost, a seven-year-old Shetland pony, visited the New Paltz Center on July 7 with horse handler Linda Cole of Kasey’s Cast-a-Ways in Port Jervis.

“Our residents smiled and laughed as soon as they saw Frost through the lobby window,” said Samantha Cerero, recreation director at New Paltz Center. “Residents Anthony Mezzacapo and Stephen Larkin couldn’t wait for Frost to arrive, and when he did it was incredible!”