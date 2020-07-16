Woodstock Golf Open tees off July 27

The 85th annual Woodstock Open will continue its run on Monday, July 27 at the Woodstock Golf Club. This one-day golf tournament is believed to be the longest-running tourney in the country at one site for both professionals and amateurs. Past Woodstock Open fields have included Masters champions Gene Sarazen and Doug Ford.

“We’re thrilled to enter into our fourth year as the premier sponsor of the Emerson Resort & Spa Woodstock Open,” said Emerson Resort & Spa marketing and sales director Tamara Murray. “This historical golf tournament brings leading professional and amateur players from across the region to the Catskills. It is a prestigious event that showcases our community as a tourism destination and never disappoints with a close and exciting championship.”

The overall professional winner is guaranteed a $3000 payday, and the top amateur will receive a $500 gift card. Included in the competition is a senior division for the top 50-and-older players. Beginning this year, every overall winner will be presented an Emerson Resort & Spa Woodstock Open champion’s robe.

Professional players and amateurs with a handicap of eight or less can sign up by calling the Woodstock pro shop at 679-2914. Deadline for entry is Wednesday, July 22 or the first 72 players to sign up for either a morning or afternoon tee time. Players must follow the tournament’s Covid 19 guidelines.