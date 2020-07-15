Goats have returned to Ashokan Reservoir

A small herd of goats have returned to Glenford Dike at Ashokan Reservoir. The goats are part of a DEP pilot program to use rotational grazing for the maintenance of grass, weeds and invasive species on our water supply infrastructure, instead of traditional mowing equipment. DEP began to test rotational grazing in 2016 when they deployed sheep at Neversink Dam in Sullivan County and the dam at Rondout Reservoir in Ulster County to manage grassy areas.

The goats have a hillside of work ahead of them. Best to say hello from a distance and not be tempted to pet them.