Auctioning the butterflies in Saugerties

The auction of the street art gracing Saugerties streets is set for September 19, according to village trustee Jeannine Mayer. The location of the auction, which for several years has been held at the Saugerties Performing Arts Factory [SPAF], has yet to be determined. SPAF is currently closed.

In earlier years, the sale was held outdoors on the lawn of the Saugerties Historical Society. The art works – painted butterflies – remain on the streets for the summer, then are auctioned to raise money for the Chamber of Commerce and a selected charity, with a portion also going to the artist.

The base sculptures were created by artist/craftsman Gus Pedersen and decorated by local artists. The works were sponsored by local businesses and individuals. “We discussed donating the proceeds to Diaz Ambulance, Mayer said. In another Chamber of Commerce matter, Mayer said, the “Sunset Concert Series” held at the Reformed Church of Saugerties will be held instead in Tina Chorvas Park, on the banks of the Esopus Creek. The concert is set for August 7, starting at 6:30 p.m.