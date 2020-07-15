Solaris boat tours return

The Hudson River Maritime Museum has announced the return of Solaris public tours starting this Friday, July 17. In compliance with New York State’s reopening strategy, Solaris will operate at a third of capacity (ten guests and two crew members), and require all staff and guests to wear protective face coverings. All surfaces will be disinfected between each trip and those aboard the vessel will maintain strict social distancing practices, including the sectioning off of a “crew only” area. A separate on-shore restroom will be available for passengers before and after the tours.

Tour options include an ecology cruise, where guides will discuss some of the ecology of the Hudson River and the wildlife encountered along the way; an industrial waterfront tour, including the industrial history of the Rondout waterfront; a dual lighthouse tour, which visits (but does not enter) the Rondout and Esopus Meadows lighthouses; and the sunset cruise.

Tours are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoons and evenings. For information and to book a tour, call 338-0071 between noon and 5 p.m. Solaris is also available for private charters. For information, visit www.hrmm.org/book-a-charter.