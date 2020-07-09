State DEC will run review for new Woodstock Library building

During a meeting last week fraught with confusion over paperwork and videoconferencing issues, Woodstock’s planning board decided the state DEC commissioner should assign lead-agency status for environmental review of the proposed new 12,000-square-foot library building. The library trustees had declared the library as lead agency on the Environmental Assessment Form (EAF) required as part of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) after it was led to believe neither the town board nor planning board was interested . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.