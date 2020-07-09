Elting Library program discusses LGBTQ workplace protections

Following the nation’s Pride Month celebrations, Elting Memorial Library will present a program about the recent Supreme Court LGBTQ decision on July 13 at 7 p.m. New Paltz resident and Elting Library trustee Stephen Bergstein was on the legal team in one of the three cases consolidated by the court in Bostock v. Clayton County. He will give a presentation online about the case: how it came about, what happened along the way, how it reached the court, and what the court decided.

To register for this Zoom event, email Elting Memorial Library or call the library at 255-5030, extension 2.