Police: Man fired gun while fleeing pursuit in Saugerties

On February 2, Saugerties Police with assistance from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock Police were investigating a stabbing on Fred Short Road in the Town of Saugerties when a man fled from the scene when approach by officers.

According to police, during the foot chase, the male discharged a handgun. At that time the man eluded authorities. A Saugerties Police K9 team conduced a search of the wooded area the man had fled into, resulting in the discovery of a duffle bag containing several firearms and narcotics.

An investigation conducted by detectives concluded that the man was 18-year-old Mitchell Gardner of the City of Kingston. On June 8, Saugerties Police obtained a warrant charging Gardner with the felony of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested June 10 in Poughkeepsie by Poughkeepsie City Police.

Gardner was turned over to the Saugerties Police Department for processing and arraignment and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on August 12.