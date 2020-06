Three Saugerties High School computer-video production students were recognized this month for their short film, Gaslight, which finished tenth in the annual worldwide 10-Day Film Challenge, in which high-school film students bring a movie from an idea to the screen in about a week and a half . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.