Those living within a dozen-mile radius of New Paltz now have the option of getting their grocery-shopping done and delivered by an enterprising young entrepreneur named Caden Ganzekaufer. He specializes in visiting more than one store per expedition if you need a greater variety of products than a supermarket carries . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.