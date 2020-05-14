Olana skycam provides a historic view

The Olana State Historic Site has decided to cancel its 2020 Summer Theatre Festival.

But, as with many other shuttered sites, a virtual visit is possible in the meantime.

On the occasion of Frederic Church’s 194th birthday, Olana has launched the Olana Eye, a live skycam from the artist’s Studio Tower to share the iconic view of the Hudson River and Catskill Mountains, a view that Church painted that today inspires artists and visitors to Olana.

Advertisement

For the first time, this view is now available online to audiences around the world at all times and in all seasons. The Olana Eye skycam continuously captures Olana’s atmospheric and climactic effects, which can be seen for miles across the Hudson River Valley into the Catskill Mountains.

The Olana Eye can be accessed at OLANA.org/OLANAEYE.