Virtual storytelling event features pandemic stories

The Hudson Valley storytelling organization TMI Project will present Alone Together on Wednesday, May 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Visit tmiproject.salsalabs.org/alonetogether to reserve your spot.

This virtual true storytelling performance will feature stories about hope, resilience, loss, loneliness and the silver linings discovered during the pandemic. The live performance will feature six storytellers from across the country selected from an open call for stories. The event will be open to the public with a suggested donation of $20.

“Since connecting in person is not possible right now, we know that the need to connect through sharing stories is stronger than ever said TMI Project’s co-founder and executive director Eva Tenuto. “TMI Project remains dedicated to our mission to ignite human connection through true storytelling during this time of social isolation. We look forward to continuing to serve our community through this and other online storytelling events.”