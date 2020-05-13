Ulster County releases detailed town-by-town virus info 

Ulster County is now providing a town-by-town breakdown of confirmed, active and recovered cases as well as deaths.
Here’s a chart of all four variables:
And in table form:
|Town
|Confirmed
|Active
|Recovered
|Fatalities
|Ulster
|185
|115
|45
|25
|City of Kingston
|194
|115
|78
|1
|Lloyd
|137
|84
|41
|12
|Wawarsing
|122
|67
|52
|3
|Plattekill
|147
|60
|81
|6
|Marlborough
|113
|57
|54
|2
|Shawangunk
|104
|47
|55
|2
|Saugerties
|91
|44
|46
|1
|Esopus
|66
|37
|29
|0
|New Paltz
|81
|36
|42
|3
|Rosendale
|34
|17
|17
|0
|Gardiner
|33
|16
|17
|0
|Woodstock
|30
|15
|15
|0
|Hurley
|36
|14
|21
|1
|Rochester
|34
|9
|22
|3
|Olive
|14
|6
|8
|0
|Marbletown
|22
|6
|15
|1
|Shandaken
|9
|4
|5
|0
|Denning
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hardenburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Town of Kingston
|1
|0
|1
|0
A map of active cases (we filled in the town names in case you aren’t up on your Ulster geography):
In other Ulster updates, the county executive’s office released more information about reopening. As was clear from a state chart released yesterday, our region won’t be among the first to open this Friday, May 15.
Ulster County, if taken alone, would meet these metrics. You can stay updated on how the state’s different regions are performing on this online dashboard.
“I am proud of the progress Ulster County has made toward meeting Governor Andrew Cuomo’s guidelines for Phase One opening, but the Mid-Hudson Region as a whole still has work to do before the State will permit anyone to reopen,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “In the coming days I will be speaking with our local businesses and work to establish additional resources for our business community and our residents to ensure a safe transition once New York State allows us to start opening.”
The metrics are:
Metric #1—Decline in Total Hospitalizations. Region must show a sustained decline in the three-day rolling average of total net hospitalizations (defined as the total number of people in the hospital on a given day) over the course of a 14-day period. Alternatively, regions can satisfy this metric if the daily net increase in total hospitalizations (measured on a 3-day rolling average basis) has never exceeded 15. The first number in this cell represents the number of consecutive days of decline in the three-day rolling average of total net hospitalizations; if this number is 14 or greater the region automatically satisfies this metric. The second number represents the maximum daily net increase in total hospitalizations measured on a three day rolling average that the region has experienced; if this number is 15 or less the region automatically satisfies this metric.
Metric #2—Decline in Deaths. Region must show a sustained decline in the three-day rolling average of daily hospital deaths over the course of a 14-day period. Alternatively, regions can satisfy this metric if the three-day rolling average of daily new hospital deaths has never exceeded 5. The first number in this cell represents the number of consecutive days of decline in the three-day rolling average of daily hospital deaths; if this number is 14 or greater the region automatically satisfies this metric. The second number represents maximum daily increase in the three-day rolling average of new hospital deaths that the region has experienced; if this number is 5 or less the region automatically satisfies this metric.
Metric #3—New Hospitalizations. Region must experience fewer than 2 new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, measured on a three-day rolling average. New hospitalizations include both new admissions and prior admissions subsequently confirmed as positive COVID cases.
Metric #4—Hospital Bed Capacity. Regions must have at least 30% of their hospital beds available.
Metric #5—ICU Bed Capacity. Regions must have at least 30% of their ICU beds available.
Metric #6—Diagnostic Testing Capacity. Average daily diagnostic testing over the past 7 days must be sufficient to conduct 30 tests per 1,000 residents per month.
Metric #7—Contact Tracing Capacity. Number of contact tracers in each region must meet thresholds set by the Department of Health, in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and Vital Strategies.
Based on the current numbers, it looks as though Ulster and the rest of the Mid-Hudson Region has until at least May 24 before it can enter phase one.
Phase One:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Retail – Curbside Pickup
- Wholesale Trade
- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
Phase Two:
- Professional Services
- Retail
- Administrative Support
- Real Estate / Rental & Leasing
Phase Three:
- Restaurants / Food Services
Phase Four:
- Arts / Entertainment / Recreation
- Education
Each phase would last at least two weeks. If a region experienced a spike in cases, it would revert to a previous phase.
Here’s a more detailed breakdown of which industries are included in phase one:
Phase One Business Details:
Phase One: Construction
-
Building Equipment Contractors
-
Building Finishing Contractors
-
Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
-
Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
-
Land Subdivision
-
Nonresidential Building Construction
-
Residential Building Construction
-
Utility System Construction
Phase One: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting
-
Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
-
Other Animal Production
-
Other Crop Production
-
Support Activities for Animal Production
-
Support Activities for Crop Production
-
Support Activities for Forestry
Phase One: Retail Trade (curbside pick-up service only)
-
Clothing Stores
-
Direct Selling Establishments
-
Electronics and Appliance Stores
-
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
-
Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
-
Florists
-
General Merchandise Stores
-
Health and Personal Care Stores
-
Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
-
Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
-
Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
-
Used Merchandise Stores
-
Shoe Stores
-
Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
-
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Phase One: Manufacturing
-
Apparel Manufacturing
-
Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
-
Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
-
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
-
Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
-
Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
-
Machinery Manufacturing
-
Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
-
Paper Manufacturing
-
Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
-
Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
-
Printing and Related Support Activities
-
Textile Mills
-
Textile Product Mills
-
Wood Product Manufacturing
-
Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Phase One: Wholesale Trade
-
Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
-
Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
-
Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
-
Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
-
Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
-
Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
-
Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
-
Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
-
Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
-
Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
-
Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers