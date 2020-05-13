Ulster County releases detailed town-by-town virus info 

Ulster County is now providing a town-by-town breakdown of confirmed, active and recovered cases as well as deaths.

Here’s a chart of all four variables:

And in table form:

Town Confirmed Active Recovered Fatalities Ulster 185 115 45 25 City of Kingston 194 115 78 1 Lloyd 137 84 41 12 Wawarsing 122 67 52 3 Plattekill 147 60 81 6 Marlborough 113 57 54 2 Shawangunk 104 47 55 2 Saugerties 91 44 46 1 Esopus 66 37 29 0 New Paltz 81 36 42 3 Rosendale 34 17 17 0 Gardiner 33 16 17 0 Woodstock 30 15 15 0 Hurley 36 14 21 1 Rochester 34 9 22 3 Olive 14 6 8 0 Marbletown 22 6 15 1 Shandaken 9 4 5 0 Denning 2 1 1 0 Hardenburg 0 0 0 0 Town of Kingston 1 0 1 0

A map of active cases (we filled in the town names in case you aren’t up on your Ulster geography):

In other Ulster updates, the county executive’s office released more information about reopening. As was clear from a state chart released yesterday, our region won’t be among the first to open this Friday, May 15.

Ulster County, if taken alone, would meet these metrics. You can stay updated on how the state’s different regions are performing on this online dashboard.

“I am proud of the progress Ulster County has made toward meeting Governor Andrew Cuomo’s guidelines for Phase One opening, but the Mid-Hudson Region as a whole still has work to do before the State will permit anyone to reopen,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “In the coming days I will be speaking with our local businesses and work to establish additional resources for our business community and our residents to ensure a safe transition once New York State allows us to start opening.”

The metrics are:

Metric #1—Decline in Total Hospitalizations. Region must show a sustained decline in the three-day rolling average of total net hospitalizations (defined as the total number of people in the hospital on a given day) over the course of a 14-day period. Alternatively, regions can satisfy this metric if the daily net increase in total hospitalizations (measured on a 3-day rolling average basis) has never exceeded 15. The first number in this cell represents the number of consecutive days of decline in the three-day rolling average of total net hospitalizations; if this number is 14 or greater the region automatically satisfies this metric. The second number represents the maximum daily net increase in total hospitalizations measured on a three day rolling average that the region has experienced; if this number is 15 or less the region automatically satisfies this metric.

Metric #2—Decline in Deaths. Region must show a sustained decline in the three-day rolling average of daily hospital deaths over the course of a 14-day period. Alternatively, regions can satisfy this metric if the three-day rolling average of daily new hospital deaths has never exceeded 5. The first number in this cell represents the number of consecutive days of decline in the three-day rolling average of daily hospital deaths; if this number is 14 or greater the region automatically satisfies this metric. The second number represents maximum daily increase in the three-day rolling average of new hospital deaths that the region has experienced; if this number is 5 or less the region automatically satisfies this metric.

Metric #3—New Hospitalizations. Region must experience fewer than 2 new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, measured on a three-day rolling average. New hospitalizations include both new admissions and prior admissions subsequently confirmed as positive COVID cases.

Metric #4—Hospital Bed Capacity. Regions must have at least 30% of their hospital beds available.

Metric #5—ICU Bed Capacity. Regions must have at least 30% of their ICU beds available.

Metric #6—Diagnostic Testing Capacity. Average daily diagnostic testing over the past 7 days must be sufficient to conduct 30 tests per 1,000 residents per month.

Metric #7—Contact Tracing Capacity. Number of contact tracers in each region must meet thresholds set by the Department of Health, in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and Vital Strategies.

Based on the current numbers, it looks as though Ulster and the rest of the Mid-Hudson Region has until at least May 24 before it can enter phase one.

Phase One:

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail – Curbside Pickup

Wholesale Trade

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Phase Two:

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

Phase Three:

Restaurants / Food Services

Phase Four:

Arts / Entertainment / Recreation

Education

Each phase would last at least two weeks. If a region experienced a spike in cases, it would revert to a previous phase.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of which industries are included in phase one:

Phase One Business Details:

Phase One: Construction

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Phase One: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

Other Animal Production

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Phase One: Retail Trade (curbside pick-up service only)

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Phase One: Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Phase One: Wholesale Trade