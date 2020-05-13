State: Mid-Hudson region not ready to reopen

The Mid-Hudson Region, which for the purposes of re-opening includes Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange, Putnam, Westchester and Rocklan counties, is lagging on two of the state’s seven indicators required to enter phase one of re-opening.

They are:

14-Day Decline in Hospital Deaths OR Fewer Than Five Deaths Per Day (3-day rolling average)

New Hospitalizations Per Day (2 per 100k residents, 3-day rolling average)

Our region has 2 days of declining deaths and an average of 69 per day and 2.38 new daily hospitalizations.

The hospitalization rate is falling, but we’re unlikely to see new deaths below 5 per day in the near future. If hospital deaths continue to decline unabated, the earliest the region can begin phase one would be in 12 days, or May 24.

Phase one:

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail – Curbside Pickup

Wholesale Trade

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Phase Two

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

Phase Three

Restaurants / Food Services

Phase Four

Arts / Entertainment / Recreation

Education

Each phase would last at least two weeks. If hospitalizations or deaths spike, regions will fall back into previous phases.

Only two regions – the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, qualify for May 15 re-opening. See the dashboard here.