Saugerties School Board candidate applications due May 11

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the New York State school budget vote and election will take place on June 9, 2020 with absentee ballots only. School board candidate applications in the form of an email or letter of intent to run as a board member must be received in the superintendent’s office by May 11 at 5 p.m.

Petition signatures are not necessary for this year.

To qualify for membership on the school board an individual:

Must be able to read and write.

Must be a qualified voter of the district; i.e., a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years or older and not a convicted felon or adjudged an incompetent.

Must be and have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the election, but need not be a taxpayer.

May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding one year.

May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family.

May not be a current employee of the school board.

May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.

The three seats to be filled in the June 9 Saugerties School Board election, which are for three-year terms, are currently held by Krista Barringer, Damion Ferraro, and Susan Gage.