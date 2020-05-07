May virtual events roundup: Libraries

Seeking new sources of distance learning or entertaining activities for your kids or yourself, to make this extended lockdown period more palatable and productive? Local libraries are a great place to look. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, more and more of them were beginning to offer cardholders free links to online continuing education classes, as well as downloadable e-books and audiobooks and streaming services for movies. Most of them offer Mango Language Learning, for instance, if you’d like to learn a language. Check into the websites of New Paltz’s Elting Memorial Library at www.eltinglibrary.org, the Kingston Library at www.kingstonlibrary.org/digital-services or the Saugerties Public Library at http://saugertiespubliclibrary.org and browse through a wonderland of free learning opportunities like these.

In addition to these year-round basics, since the pandemic hit, a number of local libraries have instituted extra remote programming opportunities to substitute for the live events that they’ve been forced to cancel. Most require preregistration, either on the library website, on their Facebook pages or via e-mail to the instructor. Here’s a peek at what several of them have added to their virtual calendars for the month of May:

Highland Public Library (https://highlandlibrary.org)

Computer Time with John Zaoutis, Tuesdays, May 12, 19, 26; 3 p.m., Saturdays, May 9, 16, 23, 30; 9:30 a.m., one-on-one sessions; Virtual Story Time with Miss Holly, Wednesdays, May 6, 13, 20, 27; 12 noon, Preschool to age 5; Highland Happy Hour, Wednesdays; 6 p.m., May 6: Movies & TV; May 13: Book Chat, May 20: Craft Chat, May 27: Cooking Chat; Virtual Family Programs, Saturdays, 1 p.m., May 9: Virtual Family Craft: Plant Art!, May 16: Virtual Family Bingo, May 23: Virtual Lego Challenge, May 30: Virtual Family Trivia

Gardiner Library (www.gardinerlibrary.org)

Virtual Story Time with Miss Amy, Tuesdays, May 12, 19, 26; 10 a.m.; Virtual Italian Conversational Class with Dr. Ornella Mazzuca, Wednesdays, May 6, 13, 20, 27; 5:30 p.m.; Virtual Writing Workshop in Prose: Fiction or Memoir with Laurence Carr, Wednesdays, May 6, 13, 20, 27; 7 p.m., $50/four sessions, $20/single drop-in session; Virtual Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, Wednesday, May 13; 2 p.m.; Virtual Collage and Sip Class with Amy Cote, Thursday, May 7, 14, 21, 28; 7 p.m.; Virtual Teen Advisory Meeting, Sunday, May 17; 1:30 p.m.; Virtual Writing Workshop: Witness to History with Carol Bergman, Monday, May 18; 7 p.m.; Songwriter Circle: Hudson Valley Music Collective, Wednesday. May 20; 6:30 p.m., $10 suggested donation; Free Math Tutoring with Misha Fredericks, Thursday, May 21; 3:30 p.m.; Virtual Class: Creating Online Courses: A Road Map with Jennifer Thayer, Saturday, May 23; 9 a.m.; Virtual Webinar: Medicare 101 with Jim Farnham, Thursday, May 28; 6 p.m.

Rosendale Library (https://rosendalelibrary.org)

Job Resource Workshop, Monday, May 11; 11 a.m., with library director Katie Scott-Childress; Introducing the Theremin with Carl Welden,Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m., On Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/rosendalelibrary; Story Hour with Miss Annie, Thursdays; 10 a.m., On Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/rosendalelibrary

Virtual Kids’ Yoga with Hari Prakaash, Wednesdays, May 6, 13, Monday, May 11; 10:30 a.m., Via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/696524580; Qi Gong with Paul Blum, Wednesdays, May 6, 13; 6 p.m., Preregister by e-mailing paulbloomck@gmail.com; Story Time via Zoom! with Miranda, Wednesdays, May 6, 13; 11:30 a.m., To register, e-mail director@catskillmountainmusictogether.com