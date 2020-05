“What’s crazy to me is that we were eight degrees above average this March, and it’s not a record-breaking month! When you’re eight degrees above the 124-year average and you’re the sixth warmest on record, that’s wild,” said Dr. Elizabeth Long, director of conservation science at the Daniel Smiley Research Center . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.