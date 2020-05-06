New Paltz library art show is moving online

The art exhibit featuring local and area artists’ depictions of historic architecture and iconic landscapes, held at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz for the past five years, is moving to an online platform. Submissions will be shared on the Village Historic Preservation Commission’s and Elting Memorial Library’s Facebook pages (here and here) and subsequently will be uploaded to the Historic Preservation Commission’s digital archives.

Images can be emailed to kamilla.nagy@gmail.com, along with the name and contact information of the artist, title medium and size of each artwork.

Artists may submit up to three pieces in each of these categories: painting, drawing/mixed media, photography. The deadline for submissions is May 30. For information, please contact exhibit coordinator Kamilla Nagy.