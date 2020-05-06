Video message from mid-Hudson arts providers provides updates of online offerings

Cultural organizations have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, since art is something that people usually prefer to enjoy in groups in a public setting. Arts and humanities venues in our region, as elsewhere, have been rising to the challenge by coming up with new ways – mostly via electronic media – whereby the public can continue to engage with art, music, theater, dance, film, literature and history.

We may not be able to climb all over Opus 40 in Saugerties right now, but the sculpture park’s executive director, Caroline Crumpacker, is making sure that visitors to its website will be surprised and delighted by the links they can find there providing access to recorded performances and workshops. She’s among a group of leaders of mid-Hudson cultural organizations who recently collaborated to produce and host a video describing what each is doing to continue bringing arts-related services to audiences stuck at home.

Viewable at https://youtu.be/03S6LuyGfpk, the video includes messages from the directors of Unison Arts in New Paltz, Time & Space Limited in Hudson, Radio Woodstock/WDST, Art OMI in Ghent, the Roosevelt/Vanderbilt National Historic Sites in Hyde Park, the Lumberyard in Catskill and the Frances Lehman Loeb Arts Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. Check it out and find out what you might have been missing lately – and visit the website of your favorite cultural venues to get reconnected!