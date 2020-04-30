Local farmers’ markets gear up to reopen

Locally sourced food has become increasingly more important as people attempt to stay closer to home in the midst of a global pandemic. Growers, farm-market organizers and supporters are working to provide customers with safe, accessible, fresh food while drastically reducing the links in the sometimes overwhelmingly complex food chain. We checked in with farm markets in Woodstock, Saugerties, Kingston and New Paltz. All were either already open or preparing to reconfigure their outdoor spaces while expanding their online offerings . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up by the end of April and save $10 off an annual subscription. Learn more