Quarantine scones

We’ve been fighting to lose weight since this quarantine began. It seemed like it ought to be easy: we’re home, we’re not eating out, we have time to exercise.

It turns out that none of that matters.

Mostly it’s the weather that’s been against us. It’s hard to motivate yourself to go for a five mile walk when the wind is howling and the rain is pelting you like a million frozen needles. I’ve gone out on sunny days and still been so cold I had to cut the walk short.

Then there’s the comfort food factor.

Salads are delicious and delightful in hot weather. But when it’s cold? When we’re stressed?

We want pasta. Pasta is pure comfort. It’s warm. It’s filling. It reminds me of the meals my mother used to make, where carbs were king and vegetables just an ugly rumor. So that healthy salad turns into a pasta dinner more often than I care to admit.

We haven’t gained weight, but we sure haven’t lost any.

Today I decided, just for today, not to care. It was Sunday. It seemed like the time to do something just a little indulgent. I made scones.

Scones may be my favorite food. And I make a fine one, if I do say so myself. So this morning, my partner came downstairs to find freshly baked raisin scones cooling on the stovetop.

I admit it. I ate two. It was worth it.

Maybe you’d like one yourself. Here’s the recipe for Scottish Scones from a sweet little book called Tea With Friends by Elizabeth Knight. I’ve never found one better.

1 3/4c unbleached all purpose flour

4 tbsp sugar

2 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1/3 c. butter (I use EarthBalance cause I don’t do dairy)

2 eggs or egg substitute

1-6 tbsp light cream (I used almond milk but cashew might be even better)

Preheat oven to 400. Combine first five ingredients in a bowl (or food processor), blend in butter until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Don’t overmix. In large bowl, beat an egg and add flour mixture.

Stir in extras (raisins, strawberries, blueberries, nuts) and enough of the cream so dough forms a ball. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead ten times.

Spread the dough out, divide into four to six even balls, place on ungreased cookie sheet and flatten to about three-quarters-inch thick medium cookie size. Brush the tops with remaining beaten egg.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

