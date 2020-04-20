SUNY New Paltz plans virtual graduation ceremony

SUNY New Paltz will hold a virtual commencement on May 22 and a live ceremony for this year’s class in May 2021.

The college opted for a pre-recorded commencement ceremony in order to recognize candidates and graduates “in this uncertain time.” Those eligible to participate will be recognized individually through a slide show that features their degree, major, academic honors and a photo and quote of their choice.

“Our number-one priority is to provide our graduates and candidates with the opportunity to return to campus for a safe, in-person commencement celebration next year to recognize their years of hard work and accomplishments in earning a college degree,” said president Donald P. Christian. “While we initially considered a fall ceremony, the uncertainty of the pandemic’s timeline and the lack of a vaccine led us to conclude that a May 2021 in-person ceremony would be most prudent.”

The College will share additional details about a May 2021 in-person celebration at a later date.

The pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony will not replace an in-person commencement celebration for August 2019, December 2019 and January 2020 graduates, and May 2020 and August 2020 candidates.

New Paltz is organizing the virtual event in collaboration with a third-party company, MarchingOrder, to create virtual graduate and undergraduate ceremonies that will include:

Brief, pre-recorded Commencement speeches broadcast in accessible video formats.

Verbal announcements of each individual graduate’s name.

Customizable slides featuring personal recognition, photos and messages from each graduate.

The virtual ceremonies will be available on a custom website beginning at 1 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Standard Time) on Friday, May 22, so that the graduates and their families and friends can participate from anywhere in the world. The ceremony site will be available for a full year for repeat viewing or for those who are not able to tune in when the event website goes live.

The College will continue to share commencement-related updates and reminders via email, social media and the commencement webpage at www.newpaltz.edu/commencement/.

