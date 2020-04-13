City of Kingston COVID-19 response

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble says that he has made it a priority to ensure that no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City has been supporting the Kingston Emergency Food Collaborative and assisted with the creation of an emergency food hotline (888-316-0879). Dozens of City staff have been helping to facilitate the hotline, prepare and package meals and distribute food. According to Noble, the Emergency Food Collaboration is now delivering more than 1,000 meals and groceries to 75 families per day.

The City of Kingston has made an additional $30,000 contribution to both Family of Woodstock and People’s Place to further support them in providing emergency food assistance, food delivery arrangements and emergency counseling. Mayor Noble has provided additional support to the emergency food hotline efforts by devoting IT efforts to developing the software, renting tents for both the YMCA and People’s Place food distribution points and renting a portable food cooling unit for the YMCA. Additionally, the City is contributing $12,000 to the YMCA for operating costs at the food distribution point.

Noble said that food insecurity is only one of the issues facing the community. Additional efforts include:

Advertisement

• Requesting that Governor Cuomo’s office extend the City of Kingston’s second property tax payment, which is due April 30, for 21 days.

• The Kingston water and sewer departments waived all water and sewer bill penalties starting on bill due dates beginning April 7 until at least May 12.

• The City’s Office of Community Development has secured approximately $440,000 in Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds that will help those most in need in the community.

• The Kingston local development corporation is working to expand its small business loan program to support Kingston’s small businesses.

• The City of Kingston assessor has cancelled all planned reassessments at this time. Assessments for all properties will remain the same except in the case of improvements, inventory adjustment or change of use.

The mayor is looking to hear from people in the community who witness acts of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Email mayor@kingston-ny.gov with your story.

For additional information about COVID-19 testing or safety guidelines, call the hotline at (845) 443-8888.

Has this information been valuable to you? Then send us a dollar. In fact, send us $50 and we'll give you free access to everything we do for a a year. Become part of our local support family. We need to have each other's backs. We're all in this together.