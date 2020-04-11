SUNY New Paltz appoints new vice president for enrollment management

SUNY New Paltz has announced the appointment of Jeffrey D. Gant, director of undergraduate admissions at Montclair State University in New Jersey, as the new vice president for enrollment management, effective January 1, 2021. Gant will succeed L. David Eaton, who will retire at the end of December 2020 after a 40-year career at the College . . .

