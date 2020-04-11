Hudson Valley man arrested for slashing tires of hospital workers

Yesterday, the New York State Police in conjunction with the city of Peekskill Police Department arrested Daniel R. Hall, 29, of Peekskill, for second-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree auto stripping, all felonies.

At approximately 7 a.m. the State Police received a complaint of criminal mischief at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt. Investigation determined Daniel Hall slashed tires on 22 vehicles parked in the hospital parking lot. At the time of his arrest, Hall, was in possession of a small quantity of Phencyclidine (PCP).

“We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageouslyough this crisis,” the hospital said in an emailed statement quoted in the New York Post, which said the owners of vehicles were “exhausted nurses.”

Hall was arraigned before the Westchester County Court, and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail, or $5,000 secure bond. Hall is next scheduled to appear before the city of Peekskill Court on May 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., and the town of Cortlandt Court on May 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

