Topics include: Cuomo’s performance; Kingston’s trees; Ulster Pub’s prospects; helping neighbors; Stop the Danskammer project; time to ponder; New Paltz strong; bring your own pen; a few opinions about 45; and more . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more