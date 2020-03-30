Saugerties police investigate homicide

Saugerties Police are investigating a homicide.

Details are sparse at this time, but here’s the information police have released.

The victim is a 58-year-old male. He was found at 2:02 a.m. on March 29 at a location on Old Kings Highway, in the hamlet of Katsbaan, town of Saugerties.

According to police, the suspected perpetrator has been located and is also deceased.

Advertisement

Saugerties Police Detectives have processed the crime scene and are awaiting final results of forensic testing, upon which time additional information will be released.

“I want to ensure to all of our residents, that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to public safety,” said Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Has this information been valuable to you? Then send us a dollar. In fact, send us $50 and we'll give you free access to everything we do for a a year. Become part of our local support family. We need to have each other's backs. We're all in this together.