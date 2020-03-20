Saugerties village elections postponed until April 28

The Village of Saugerties election, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been postponed to April 28 because of the coronavirus, by order of Governor Andrew Cuomo. The new date coincides with the state’s Presidential Primary election . . .

