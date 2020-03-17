New Paltz’s Pho Tibet offers authentic Vietnamese and Himalayan cuisine

Longtime New Paltz residents who associate the cavernous space inside 58 Main St. with the college student hangout “Cafeteria” located there for so many years will find quite the transformation in what is now home to Pho Tibet, a serene and relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy authentic Vietnamese and Himalayan cuisine . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more