New York, Connecticut and New Jersey order bars/restaurants closed to public

In a press conference this morning, tri-state governors announced expanded measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Effective at 8 p.m. tonight, Monday, March 16:

Crowd capacity reduced to 50

Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY

Gyms closed

Movie theaters closed

Casinos closed

“Our primary goal is to slow the spread of Coronavirus so that the wave doesn’t crash our healthcare system,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Social distancing is the best way to do that.”

Cuomo added that all grocery stores will remain open.

“This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents ‘state shopping’ where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa,” said Cuomo. “I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves.”

Five other states also ordered bars and restaurants closed to the public yesterday: Ohio, California, Illinois and Massachusetts.

