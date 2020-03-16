Amid virus fears, public to be banned from March 17 Ulster County Legislature meeting

Due to continued fears about the spread of the coronavirus and as authorized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency declaration, Ulster County Legislature Chairman David Donaldson said Monday, March 16 that Tuesday, March 17’s county legislature meeting will be closed to the public.

According to Donaldson, the session will be available to the general public via live streaming at https://livestream.com/accounts/1512750/events/1824203

