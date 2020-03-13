Kingston city schools shut down for sanitizing

After learning a family member of students at Graves Elementary and Bailey Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kingston City School District announced Friday, March 13 that it’s shutting down for 24 hours and cleaning teams are working to sanitize all district buildings.

“We will continue to take our guidance from the experts at the Ulster County Department of Health and urge you to follow their lead by practicing good health behaviors and limiting social gatherings,” wrote Superintendent Paul Padalino on the district’s Facebook page Friday morning. “When information comes in from county officials, we will send updates through our email and text alert system and post the information on our website. We understand the anxiety that the people of our community may be experiencing as we work through this evolving situation. This is an ever-changing event that is new to all of us and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Also, County Executive Pat Ryan announced Friday morning that at 2 p.m., he will hold a briefing related to the coronavirus via Facebook Live. Visit https://www.facebook.com/UlsterCountyExecutive/ to watch.

