General News

BREAKING: Ulster County exec orders all schools closed for 14 days

by //1 comment

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, flanked by Deputy County Executive Marc Rider (left) and HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Doyle (right), speaks in Kingston on Sunday, March 8. (Photo provided)

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan on Friday, March 13 announced that as an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus that he’s ordering all schools in Ulster to close for 14 days, starting Monday, March 16.

“As a parent, I know this will impact families in our community, and understand the sacrifice this will entail, but I am confident we are making the right decision,” Ryan stated in a press release sent out about a half-hour before a streamed press conference on the matter. “We are working closely with school officials and community leaders to develop plans at the school district-level to help alleviate the stresses and hardships this will place on our County’s families. Based on what we currently know about the spread of COVID-19, we believe that acting decisively now will significantly reduce the impact on our community and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Advertisement

This story will be updated following Ryan’s press conference, which is viewable here: https://www.facebook.com/UlsterCountyExecutive/

Read more coronavirus coverage here

In the interest of public health, we are removing our paywall from all posts related to COVID-19. Though the coverage will be free to read, it’s not free to create. Please consider supporting us through a donation or subscription.
Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is available to read online for free. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .
Tagged:

There is one comment

Post Your Thoughts