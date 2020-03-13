BREAKING: Ulster County exec orders all schools closed for 14 days

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan on Friday, March 13 announced that as an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus that he’s ordering all schools in Ulster to close for 14 days, starting Monday, March 16.

“As a parent, I know this will impact families in our community, and understand the sacrifice this will entail, but I am confident we are making the right decision,” Ryan stated in a press release sent out about a half-hour before a streamed press conference on the matter. “We are working closely with school officials and community leaders to develop plans at the school district-level to help alleviate the stresses and hardships this will place on our County’s families. Based on what we currently know about the spread of COVID-19, we believe that acting decisively now will significantly reduce the impact on our community and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

