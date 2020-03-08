Farm Bridge’s move to Hudson Valley Mall deal still cooking

At an Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast last month, County Executive Pat Ryan said the long-rumored move of the Farm Bridge co-packing operation from TechCity to the Hudson Valley Mall was “not 100 percent final yet, but it’s pretty close . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more