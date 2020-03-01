Dominick Profaci is appointed to the New Paltz School Board, district clerk Dusti Callo resigns

At their February 19 meeting, New Paltz School Board trustees appointed Dominick Profaci to replace Kathy Preston, who resigned suddenly prior to the February 5 meeting. Profaci, a former trustee, will serve until the school board election on May 19 when the highest vote-getter among candidates will be immediately seated in his stead . . .

