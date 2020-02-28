Resigning from its board, Callie Jayne calls Kingston Land Bank administration ‘a joke’

A former board member of the Kingston Land Bank — a nonprofit that works closely with the city to acquire, rehabilitate and market vacant homes — has resigned. In her resignation letter and remarks to the Kingston Times Callie Jayne described a dysfunctional operation that has made little meaningful progress towards its goals and has yet to actually take title to a single property — or even formally incorporate as a nonprofit — in the 18 months it has been in existence . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more